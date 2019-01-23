Charleston city officials on Wednesday said the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island would remain closed until a part needed to complete repairs arrives.
Crews are waiting for the arrival of a 2-inch steel plate needed to shore up a beam on the bridge's southern end where engineers discovered "deterioration" last week, according to a statement by the city.
Tom O'Brien, the city's interim Public Services department director, said he expects the plate to arrive by the end of the week. Crews will begin installation immediately upon its arrival.
By enabling a connection to Clements Ferry Road, the bridge is a critical part of one of two routes on and off Daniel Island. The other, Interstate 526, was significantly congested in both directions early Wednesday night from North Charleston to Mount Pleasant.
The bridge would reopen to non-truck traffic after the steel plate is in place, according to city officials.
The city's Department of Traffic and Transportation produced and installed necessary signage for the new truck restrictions, officials stated.
Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds stated that officers would continue to monitor traffic at peak times and were ready to help other city staff as needed.