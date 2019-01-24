Beresford Creek Bridge closure (copy)

Charleston city officials reopened the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island to non-truck traffic following repairs. Provided

 Provided

Charleston city officials on Thursday reopened the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island to non-truck traffic after a routine inspection last week revealed deterioration to one of the beams. 

Authorities discovered the structural deficiency and closed the bridge Jan. 18. 

Crews have installed a 2-inch steel plate to a beam on the bridge's southern end — a temporary repair. City officials are working with engineers to find a long-term solution that would allow the bridge to reopen to trucks. 

Signs for the bridge's truck restrictions remain in place.

The bridge, which allows a connection to Clements Ferry Road, is a critical part of one of two routes on and off Daniel Island. 

Reach Angie Jackson at 843-937-5705. Follow her on Twitter at @angiejackson23

Tags

Angie Jackson covers crime and breaking news for The Post and Courier. She previously covered the same beat for the Grand Rapids Press and MLive.com in Michigan. When she’s not reporting, Angie enjoys teaching yoga and exploring the outdoors.