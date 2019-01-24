Charleston city officials on Thursday reopened the Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island to non-truck traffic after a routine inspection last week revealed deterioration to one of the beams.
Authorities discovered the structural deficiency and closed the bridge Jan. 18.
Crews have installed a 2-inch steel plate to a beam on the bridge's southern end — a temporary repair. City officials are working with engineers to find a long-term solution that would allow the bridge to reopen to trucks.
Signs for the bridge's truck restrictions remain in place.
The bridge, which allows a connection to Clements Ferry Road, is a critical part of one of two routes on and off Daniel Island.