Routine bridge maintenance will cause temporary lane closures on Interstate 526 westbound and on Interstate 95 southbound.
The I-526 lane closures began Tuesday, near where the interstate crosses the Ashley River.
Construction will be completed on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Construction work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Temporary lane closures on I-95 southbound also began Tuesday. The right and center lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance and repairs, DOT said. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday.
Barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows will be in place in the construction zones and on the bridge approaches to alert motorists.
The public is asked to use caution while driving through work zones and to follow the directions of any signs or traffic control devices.