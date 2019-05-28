DOT I-526 bridge repairs May 30 (copy)

The South Carolina Department of Transportation announced temporary lane closures of I-526 on Tuesday. SCDOT/Provided

Routine bridge maintenance will cause temporary lane closures on Interstate 526 westbound and on Interstate 95 southbound.

The I-526 lane closures began Tuesday, near where the interstate crosses the Ashley River.

Construction will be completed on Thursday, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation. Construction work will take place from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Temporary lane closures on I-95 southbound also began Tuesday. The right and center lanes will be closed from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. for routine bridge maintenance and repairs, DOT said. Construction is scheduled to be completed Friday.

Barricades, cones, signs and flashing arrows will be in place in the construction zones and on the bridge approaches to alert motorists.

The public is asked to use caution while driving through work zones and to follow the directions of any signs or traffic control devices.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Tags

Jenna Schiferl is a Columbia native and a reporter at The Post and Courier. She has previously worked as an editor at Garnet & Black Magazine.

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.