Brenda Scott, one of Charleston's first Black councilwomen, dies at 72

After decades of public service in classrooms and city meetings, one of the first Black women to join Charleston City Council has died.

Brenda Scott, 72, died at her Maranda Holmes Street home on March 12.

After graduating from Burke High School, the Charleston native briefly left the Holy City to study education at South Carolina State University. But she returned soon after her 1971 graduation, taking a teaching job and winning the Distict 6 vote to become an alderman in 1975.

Scott told the voters of the district, which then stretched from Spring to Moultrie streets west of Rutledge Avenue, that she'd focus on creating jobs for adults and recreation programs for youth.

According to city records, Scott and her colleague Hilda Jefferson made history in that election, becoming the first Black women to join the council in the city's history. They joined the board the same year Joseph P. Riley Jr. was elected as the city's mayor.

Scott continued on the council until 1998, running unopposed or handily defeating her opponents in every election. In that time, she served on several committees and was unanimously chosen as mayor pro tem twice, according to Post and Courier archives.

She maintained a teaching career through it all, working at elementary schools in the city. She was named teacher of the year at Mitchell Elementary in 1998.

In 1982, Scott held an open house at her recently renovated West Side home, hoping to encourage others to invest in the neighborhood where she'd fought zoning that would have allowed liquor stores and clubs to operate alongside residences.

Through it all, she platformed Charleston's Black voices, voting to make Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday a holiday and get Septima Clark's portrait hung in council chambers.

Her advocacy for civil rights wasn't limited to Charleston, or America. In 1985, the city agreed to a resolution penned by Scott, which denounced South Africa's apartheid system. At Scott's suggestion, the city vowed to stop doing business with any firm that supported the system, saying investment from U.S. corporations helped perpetuate the "dehumanizing practices" that kept Black South Africans from exercising political rights.

"(Scott) was a hard-working and thoughtful member of council driven by her faith and servant’s heart," Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said. "She will be missed by her loving family and all of us at the city of Charleston."

Scott's relatives took to Facebook to remember her smile and grace, while friends from Wesley United Methodist Church said her voice would be missed in their choir and services as much as in city council.

Arrangements, which are incomplete, are being handled by Murray's Mortuary of North Charleston, 4060 Rivers Ave., North Charleston.