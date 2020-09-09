Brackish, Shifa Clinic among those doing good deeds for SC residents during pandemic

Local and statewide groups and individuals doing good deeds during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In May, the Shifa Clinic of Mount Pleasant overhauled its food bank and delivery system for groceries and diapers, as documented in “Adapting to Disaster,” a photo essay on the website of local photographer and videographer Will DuPraw (willallendupraw.com/adapting-to-disaster). Rather than patients, the lobby became a holding area for piled-high boxes of fresh produce, meat and other essentials, with pallets and crates being delivered from the Lowcountry Food Bank, Field to Families and a local Subway.

According to the clinic’s Facebook page, it recently had a successful back-to-school giveaway with assistance from Trident United Way, East Cooper-Mt. Pleasant Kiwanis Club, Charleston County Public Library, Help Me Grow SC and other area businesses and organizations.

To aid in meeting the increased demand for assistance, Farm Bureau Insurance agents in Ladson presented $2,000 to Helping Hands of Goose Creek in May. A representative of Farm Bureau said at the time how honored the company was to help such a worthy cause, adding that Healing Hands has “a very well organized operation that delivered much needed food and supplies to over 300 hungry families” in April. It continues to accept donations to assist in keeping its shelves stocked and food pantry open.

In addition, S.C. Farm Bureau Insurance donated $300,000 to food banks across the state, with each office selecting an organization in its local community. “These food banks are a lifeline for so many and it is important for us to give back to them whenever possible, especially now in these unprecedented times,” said Harry Ott, president of the S.C. Farm Bureau Federation and S.C. Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Co.

On May 15, Ben Ross, co-founder of Brackish, a local luxury accessories brand, appeared in the Rose Garden at the White House for a presidential recognition ceremony for the company’s Masks by Makers Initiative, in which masks are created with surplus fabric and donated to hospitals in our region and across the country. Ross joined other individuals and representatives from other businesses honored for their efforts in combating the coronavirus.

At the time, Brackish had donated over 2,000 masks to health care facilities in 31 states, as well as provided two complimentary masks to all online orders. “I was honored to have been asked by the White House to discuss how small businesses can support the country’s efforts in combating COVID-19,” Ross said. “We are all in this together, and if we can help support our front-line workers, that’s the least we can do right now.” The current total of masks Brackish has donated to hospitals and health care facilities is 3,000.

Southeastern Grocers Inc., the parent company of area Bi-Lo and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in collaboration with the SEG Gives Foundation, donated nearly 258,000 $5 hunger relief bags to Feeding America, which adds up to more than $1.28 million worth of food provided to families in the Southeast facing hunger due to the pandemic. The gift was made possible through donations received in stores from customers and associates May 1-15. Locally, hunger relief bags were donated to Lowcountry Food Bank.

Law firm Nexsen Pruet teamed up with James Island's Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina in May to deliver 40 boxed lunches to health care workers at Roper St. Francis Hospital, in gratitude for their service and in appreciation of putting their lives at risk. “Health care workers are the heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 battle,” said Paul Dominick, managing partner with Nexsen Pruet’s Charleston office. The law firm’s Myrtle Beach office also participated, partnering with Perrone’s Restaurant and Bar of Pawleys Island, delivering meals to health care workers at Conway Medical Center.

From May 11-June 4, Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach and Tricounty Family Ministries partnered up with Pay It Forward and Feed the Need to assist with the expansion of distributions of weekly grocery bags with fresh produce to local food and beverage employees affected by restaurant and bar closures. Our Lady of Mercy served those in downtown Charleston and James, Johns and Wadmalaw islands, and Tricounty Family Ministries served North Charleston and its surrounding areas.

“We are committed, as always, to ensuring that the most vulnerable among us receive the critical support they need to not fall behind,” said Ericka Plater, executive director with Our Lady of Mercy Community Outreach. “Teaming up with these extraordinary groups helps local farmers, eliminates potential waste and makes a bigger impact on the community where we live, work and play. We are proud to be playing our part.”

On May 21, Christine England, a real estate agent with NV Realty Group and wife of Ray England, executive chef with Mount Pleasant’s Tavern and Table, received a local Jefferson Award for Outstanding Community Service for assisting area restaurants with a special Facebook page during the pandemic. The primary purpose of the Lowcountry Eat Out page was to assist restaurants in getting pertinent info to the community residents as to their opening and service status, take-out, delivery and special menu options. What started out with just a few friends “exploded” to more than 29,500 page members.

“The food scene is a big part of Charleston culture,” England said. “Restaurants cannot do it all, and many will have to find a balance to stay in business. The community will need to do its part by supporting local dining options in some form or fashion.”