A month after a woman was found dead on a rural access road in Adams Run, Charleston County sheriff's investigators have arrested her boyfriend in her killing.
Ashante Lamar Green, 30, is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in the shooting death of 41-year-old Elizabeth D. Germany. The Sheriff's Office announced the charges Monday.
A man looking for his dog on March 6 came across Germany's body off of Parkers Ferry Road, along an access road that leads to hunting land.
In affidavits charging Green, a sheriff's detective wrote that Germany was found in her underwear, and her body was covered in blue flakes and dried mud.
Deputies arrested Green that day on unrelated outstanding charges. He lives on Mitchell Road, off of Parkers Ferry Road.
Germany's roommates in Walterboro reported last seeing her the morning of March 5. Before she left the home that day, one of the roommates received a call from Green asking about Germany's whereabouts, according to the affidavits. A resident at the home saw a Nissan pickup truck that Green drives, which he often borrowed from his father.
Investigators searched the Nissan with a warrant and found blue flakes in the bed and cab of the truck consistent with the material found on Germany's body. The flakes appeared to be from a tarp.
Germany's phone was in the center console. The bed of the Nissan smelled like bleach, investigators said.
A detective smelled bleach on Green while interviewing him.
Phone records indicated that on the day Germany went missing, Green called her numerous times over a four-hour time span. He also called two Walterboro hotels and her work looking for her, the affidavits stated.
Friends described the couple's relationship as "extremely volatile," saying they'd heard Green yell at Germany on several occasions, the affidavits said. The couple had been dating for about two months.