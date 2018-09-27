Authorities are investigating an accidental shooting that left a 10-year-old girl injured on James Island Thursday night.
Deputies were called shortly after 5:30 p.m. to a residence on Grimball Road near its intersection with Riverland Drive where they found the girl suffering a gunshot wound to her leg, said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
The girl was transported to a hospital for treatment of what was described as a serious wound, Antonio said.
After a preliminary investigation, deputies believe that a 10-year-old male who was also present at the residence got a hold of the gun and accidentally shot the girl, he said.
Detectives continued to investigate the shooting Thursday night and were working to find the gun's owner, Antonio said.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff's Office at 843-743-7200, or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.