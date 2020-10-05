Book about Emanuel AME tragedy named a finalist for Dayton Literary Peace Prize

A book written by Post and Courier journalist Jennifer Berry Hawes about the mass shooting at Emanuel AME Church was named a finalist Monday for the 2020 Dayton Literary Peace Prize.

"Grace Will Lead Us Home" chronicles the aftermath of the 2015 tragedy that left nine Black worshippers dead at the hands of a white supremacist, focusing on the survivors and loved ones of those who died.

This year's finalists for the award, the only international literary peace prize given in the United States, include books that grapple with timely issues of race, sexual assault and war.

“From the pandemic to Black Lives Matter protests to a looming election that could redefine the country, the events of 2020 have laid bare deep fault lines in America’s foundation — economic disparity, racism, misogyny — which are explored by many of the books on this year’s finalist list,” Sharon Rab, chair of the Dayton Literary Peace Prize Foundation, said in a statement.

Other finalists include Colson Whitehead, George Packer and Patrick Radden Keefe. A winner and runner-up will be announced on Oct. 28.

The 1995 Dayton Peace Accords, which ended the war in Bosnia, inspired creation of the prize. For the full list of this year's finalists, go to daytonliterarypeaceprize.org.

The prizes also include the Ambassador Richard C. Holbrooke Distinguished Achievement Award, which went to acclaimed poet and novelist Margaret Atwood.

"Grace Will Lead Us Home," published by St. Martin's Press, was named a New York Times Notable Book of 2019 and made the 2020 shortlist for the J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize, awarded by Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard University. The audio book received the 2020 Audie Award for Best Non-Fiction.