Bond denied for accused killer of USC student who hopped into fake Uber ride

COLUMBIA — The Clarendon County man accused of murdering a University of South Carolina student who hopped into a fake Uber ride in March 2019 was denied bond on Tuesday after an emotional hearing with pleas from parents of the victim and the alleged killer.

Nathaniel Rowland, 26, was arrested in the death of USC senior Samantha Josephson, who disappeared soon after leaving a Five Points bar where she was out with some friends. He denies the murder and kidnapping charges, his attorney said.

Josephson's parents, sister and boyfriend all asked that Rowland stay behind bars while awaiting his trial. They joined authorities in saying Rowland posed a danger and a flight risk.

Her parents said they could not identify the 21-year-old in the morgue after she was stabbed 30 times. She was identified by DNA analysis.

"I pray that he hears her screams and pictures the violent acts he did when closes his eyes or has a moment of peace," Marci Josephson, the victim's mother, told the court. "That's what I see and hear every day."

Rowland's mother, Lorett, said her son was not the monster that prosecutors, law enforcement and Josephson's relatives were describing during the bond hearing.

"There's no way he could have done this," she said. "As a child, he loved everyone. He gets along with everyone. He do what he can for everyone. He's a very respectful man."

Rowland has no prior convictions. His attorney, public defender Tracy Pinnock, offered to let Rowland wear an ankle monitor in addition to getting bond.

Judge DeAndrea Benjamin, however, denied Rowland bond and said he will remain in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, where he has stayed over the past 15 months.

Josephson's death became national news because the future law school student from New Jersey took a ride in a car she thought was the Uber she requested. Rowland was not an Uber driver.

Josephson's parents have led a national effort to get ride-sharing services to help passengers better confirm who is picking them up. Services added special identification numbers to match drivers with their rides. South Carolina passed a law requiring ride-share services put license plate numbers on the front windshield.

"This world is missing one of the best all-around people that would have and has made a difference in this world," her father, Seymour Josephson, testified Tuesday.

On a cool March evening, Samantha Josephson was caught on video surveillance cameras getting into a black sedan outside a Five Points bar. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary in the video, but her boyfriend testified that he tracked her phone as it went away from Columbia.

Josephson's body was discovered the next afternoon by turkey hunters 65 miles east of Columbia in a remote wooded area of Clarendon County.

Her debit card was used twice at ATMs after she disappeared and a suspect tried selling Josephson's phone at a store for $300, prosecutors and authorities testified Tuesday.

The evening after she disappeared, Rowland was arrested after he was spotted in a black Chevrolet Impala in Five Points matching the one that picked up Josephson.

Blood matching Josephson's was found in the car, authorities testified Tuesday. They also discovered that the child locks in the backseat were activated, which could have trapped someone inside the car, prosecutors said.

A car matching the one that Josephson stepped into was spotted on video cameras circling around Five Points the night Josephson disappeared.

"I heard someone say it looked like a shark swimming in shallow water looking for prey," State Law Enforcement Division special agent Lee Blackmon told the court Tuesday.