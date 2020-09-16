Bomb threat made to Camp Road Middle School; no evidence of any device yet found

Charleston County deputies are investigating a bomb threat made to Camp Road Middle School, but they have not yet found any indication of an explosive device.
In-school students and staff were evacuated to the gymnasium after a bomb threat was made during a virtual class session.
The threat may have been made by a student, deputies said, but that has not been fully determined.
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is at the school. No evidence has been found yet that any bomb exists.
No further information was immediately available.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.