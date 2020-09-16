You are the owner of this article.
Bomb threat made to Camp Road Middle School; no evidence of any device found

Charleston County deputies investigated a bomb threat made to Camp Road Middle School, but they found no indication of an explosive device.

In-school students and staff were evacuated to the gymnasium after a bomb threat was made during a virtual class session.

The threat may have been made by a student, deputies said, but that has not been fully determined.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad cleared the school and found no evidence of a device, sheriff's spokesman Capt. Roger Antonio said.

No further information was available Wednesday afternoon.

Reach Fleming Smith at 843-937-5591. Follow her on Twitter at @MFlemingSmith.

Fleming Smith covers crime and public safety for the Charleston area. A native Georgian, she previously covered breaking news and features for The Wall Street Journal and The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

