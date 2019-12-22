A pair of deadly crashes involving Boeing Co.'s 737 Max planes put a spotlight on the aerospace giant's manufacturing processes, and the 787 Dreamliner campus in North Charleston became part of the fallout.
Workers at the Dreamliner plant complained that safety was taking a backseat to a ramped-up production schedule, with repeated mistakes and shoddy workmanship the result.
Boeing's push to let mechanics check their own work while eliminating hundreds of inspectors companywide made the problem worse, they said.
At the same time, Congress began investigating whether Boeing's relationship with its regulator — the Federal Aviation Administration — had grown too cozy, with the company being allowed to self-certify the safety of its own planes.
The North Charleston site also was divided over whether the International Association of Machinists union should represent the plant's flight-line workers. Those workers voted to join the union in 2018, but Boeing appealed and the National Labor Relations Board in September overturned the vote.
By year's end, Boeing said any manufacturing lapses in North Charleston were in the past. But the public's doubts about Boeing's safety record continued, Congress proceeded with its investigations and the IAM filed a lawsuit in federal court to uphold the flight-line workers' vote.