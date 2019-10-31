Authorities have recovered the body of a Santee Cooper security guard who went missing nearly three years ago during his shift at the Moncks Corner hydroelectric station.

The body of Michael Curry was found Wednesday at the Jefferies Generation Station, according to the Berkeley County Coroner's Office.

Santee Cooper employees performing a routine maintenance in the area of the Pinopolis Dam noticed a shoe, leading to the discovery, Santee Cooper spokeswoman Mollie Gore said. Routine maintenance had not been done in the area since Curry's disappearance, she said.

Curry, 55, went missing from the station on Feb. 1, 2017. He had worked there for 15 years.

He missed a radio check around 6:45 p.m. that day. He was last seen at 5:47 p.m. and had talked to a family member on the phone at 5:59 p.m.

Curry knew the area and it was out of character for him to be missing, authorities said at the time. They did not suspect foul play.

"I know this has been a very difficult period for (his family)," Gore said. "Our thoughts are with them."

An autopsy is scheduled for Friday, and authorities hope determining the cause of death will shed light on Curry's disappearance.

No further details on the investigation were immediately available.