A Charleston County Sheriff's Office water-rescue boat pictured on the Stono River in July 2017. File

After three days of searching, authorities on Saturday afternoon recovered the body of a Johns Island man they said died of his injuries after being involved in a boat crash near Wallace Creek.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office identified the man as Edward White, 37. White was riding on the watercraft with a woman when the boat hit a bridge structure, authorities said.

The coroner's office responded Saturday to the scene around 2 p.m. White's death was ruled accidental. 

Charleston County deputies and the Coast Guard initially responded to a distress call, around 10:30 p.m., Sept. 26, said Capt. Roger Antonio of the sheriff's office.

The woman involved in the crash was not seriously injured in the incident and made it to safety. It was not immediately clear who had been operating the boat at the time of the crash.

