top story

Body of missing young swimmer found in Cooper River

Berkeley County Sheriff's Office web recurring, web ref, webref (copy) (copy)

The body of a young swimmer was recovered Sunday evening after a five-day search.

Emergency officials in Berkeley County began searching Cooper River shortly after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday after three juveniles jumped off a train trestle around Strawberry Chapel Road in Moncks Corner. 

Officials managed to rescue two of the juveniles, but the third was missing for the next five days.

The swimmer's body was found shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The juvenile has not yet been publicly identified.

Over the five-day search, Berkeley County deputies were assisted by the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, Pimlico Fire Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

