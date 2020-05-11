Body of missing SC diver found near Bay Point Island in Beaufort County

A body recovered near Bay Point Island in Beaufort County on Sunday has been identified as that of a North Charleston diver reported missing in late April.

The body of 49-year-old Alan Devier has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for a forensic autopsy in order to determine his cause of death, authorities said on Monday.

Devier was reported missing on April 28 from Port Royal Sound.

He was well known in the diving community and specialized in hunting for fossilized shark teeth, which he sold and gave to charitable causes, friends said.

The Coast Guard and other authorities searched the area near the sound but suspended the search after several days.

Reports by the Coast Guard showed Devier had previously gone missing near the sound in early March. He and 66-year-old Jimmy Armstrong were rescued after Devier’s wife said the pair hadn’t returned from a trip.

Coast Guardsmen found Armstrong while the crew of a charter fishing vessel found Devier on the southern part of Parris Island.