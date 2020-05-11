You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
top story

Body of missing SC diver found near Bay Point Island in Beaufort County

  • Updated
Coast Guard search Alan Devier (copy)

The U.S. Coast Guard and other authorities searched for Alan Devier, 49, of North Charleston, who was reported missing April 28, 2020, in Port Royal Sound. On Monday, May 11, 2020, authorities reported that a body found near Bay Point Island was identified as Devier. Provided

 Provided

A body recovered near Bay Point Island in Beaufort County on Sunday has been identified as that of a North Charleston diver reported missing in late April. 

The body of 49-year-old Alan Devier has been sent to the Medical University of South Carolina for a forensic autopsy in order to determine his cause of death, authorities said on Monday. 

Devier was reported missing on April 28 from Port Royal Sound.

He was well known in the diving community and specialized in hunting for fossilized shark teeth, which he sold and gave to charitable causes, friends said. 

The Coast Guard and other authorities searched the area near the sound but suspended the search after several days. 

Reports by the Coast Guard showed Devier had previously gone missing near the sound in early March. He and 66-year-old Jimmy Armstrong were rescued after Devier’s wife said the pair hadn’t returned from a trip.

Coast Guardsmen found Armstrong while the crew of a charter fishing vessel found Devier on the southern part of Parris Island.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News