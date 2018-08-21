Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff's Office have discovered the buried remains of a woman who was reported missing earlier this month.
Authorities found Ashley Murdaugh's body around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in an area off Cumberland Street in Walterboro, according to a statement by the Sheriff's Office. A K-9 search and rescue team was brought in to help.
The 30-year-old was reported missing by her family on Aug. 8, according to the statement.
An investigation into how Murdaugh died in underway. Her manner of death is pending the results of an autopsy.
This story is developing. Check back for more.