Authorities in Colleton County are investigating the death of a man who was reported missing on Monday.
The body of Derrick "Malik" Rhodes was discovered by Colleton County sheriff's deputies on Tuesday, said Shalane Lowes, a spokeswoman for the county Sheriff's Office.
Rhodes was reported missing after he was last seen by his mother around 3 p.m. Monday driving a black, 2014 Honda Accord, Lowes said. Deputies found the car on Tuesday and later discovered Rhodes' body.
Further information about Rhodes, including his age and place of residence, were not provided.
Authorities did not state what time or where on Tuesday the car and Rhodes' remains had been found.
Lowes said that investigators suspect foul play in his death but stated that the Sheriff's Office is "unable to release further details at this time due to this being an ongoing investigation."
Reached via email, Lowes stated that a timeline of events was being established and that she was unable to comment due to the ongoing investigation.
Anyone who has information on Rhodes' death is asked to call the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office at 843-549-2211.