Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old early Monday who had been missing since Saturday near Limehouse Landing on Johns Island.
Joseph "Riley" Chomyn of Isle of Palms went overboard while boating on the Stono River on Saturday evening.
Authorities responded to the area around 8 p.m., Capt. Robert McCullough, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said.
Search crews, which comprised officials from DNR, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and St. John's Fire Rescue, combed portions of the river most of Sunday.
McCullough could not immediately speak to the circumstances as to how the man went overboard.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Chomyn's cause of death is pending.