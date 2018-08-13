Stono River Search (copy)
Charleston County Sheriff's Office boat search the water of the Stono River near Limehouse Boat Landing Monday, July 24, 2017. Brad Nettles/Staff

 Brad Nettles bnettles@postandcourier.com

Authorities recovered the body of a 17-year-old early Monday who had been missing since Saturday near Limehouse Landing on Johns Island.

Joseph "Riley" Chomyn of Isle of Palms went overboard while boating on the Stono River on Saturday evening.

 Authorities responded to the area around 8 p.m., Capt. Robert McCullough, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, said.

Search crews, which comprised officials from DNR, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and St. John's Fire Rescue, combed portions of the river most of Sunday.

McCullough could not immediately speak to the circumstances as to how the man went overboard.

The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Chomyn's cause of death is pending. 

Angie Jackson contributed to this report. Reach Michael Majchrowicz at 843-607-1052. Follow him on Twitter @mjmajchrowicz.

