Authorities recovered the body of a missing 17-year-old Porter-Gaud student early Monday near Limehouse Landing on Johns Island.
Joseph "Riley" Chomyn of Isle of Palms went overboard while boating on the Stono River on Saturday evening, authorities said.
Authorities responded to the area around 8 p.m., said Capt. Robert McCullough, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Natural Resources.
Search crews, which comprised officials from DNR, the Charleston County Sheriff's Office and St. John's Fire Rescue, combed portions of the river most of Sunday.
McCullough could not immediately speak to the circumstances as to how Chomyn went overboard.
Chomyn was a senior at Porter-Gaud. In a statement, Head of School DuBose Egleston said the community was "deeply saddened" by his death.
"He was an extraordinary student and sailor with a passion for the water and for life. We will miss him dearly," Egleston said.
The Charleston County Coroner's Office said Chomyn's cause of death is pending.