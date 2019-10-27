Deputies are investigating after a body was discovered Sunday slumped over the wheel of a car on Bishopville Road.
The coroner's office has identified the body as William Victor Stephens, 27, of St. George. His cause of death has not been determined. They have scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday, Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers said.
The Dorchester County Sheriff's Office and the Dorchester County Coroner's Office are conducting the investigation.
No further details were immediately available.