Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating after a body was found at the scene of a house fire early Saturday.
Emergency dispatchers received reports at 2:11 a.m. of a home at 181 Pine Bay Drive, near St. Stephen, "fully engulfed by fire," said Berkeley County Coroner George Oliver.
A body was found inside after the flames were extinguished, Oliver said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Monday to determine the victim's cause of death and identity, he said.
The State Law Enforcement Division's Arson Unit, Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and the Coroner's Office are investigating.
Further information was not available Saturday.