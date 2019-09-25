Authorities in Berkeley County are investigating after a body was found Wednesday in a wooded area in Ladson.
The Berkeley County Coroner's Office responded to the scene off College Park Road near Interstate 26.
The body of a male was found in a wooded area near a Waffle House and a BP gas station on College Park, said Sheriff Duane Lewis.
Investigators have not yet been able to determine the person's age or whether foul play was involved due to the condition of the body, Lewis said.
Further information was not available Wednesday.
Conner Mitchell contributed to this report.