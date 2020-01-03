A body discovered in the water near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant has been identified as a Summerville man reported missing last month.

The body of Alexander Elliott, 20, was recovered from the water Thursday morning, Inspector Chris Rosier, a Mount Pleasant police spokesman, said Friday.

No foul play is suspected in Elliott's death, Rosier said.

He was reported missing on Dec. 10, according to information provided by police.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after dispatch received a call at 8:22 a.m. Thursday from the State Ports Authority.