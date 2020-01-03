Wando Port00.jpg (copy)
Buy Now

Police have identified a body found in the water off the State Ports Authority's Wando Welch Terminal on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, in Mount Pleasant. Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

 By Andrew Whitaker awhitaker@postandcourier.com

A body discovered in the water near the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant has been identified as a Summerville man  reported missing last month. 

The body of Alexander Elliott, 20, was recovered from the water Thursday morning, Inspector Chris Rosier, a Mount Pleasant police spokesman, said Friday. 

Alexander Elliott

Alexander Elliott. Provided/Mount Pleasant Police Department

No foul play is suspected in Elliott's death, Rosier said. 

He was reported missing on Dec. 10, according to information provided by police. 

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after dispatch received a call at 8:22 a.m. Thursday from the State Ports Authority.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Get the best of The Post and Courier, handpicked and delivered to your inbox every morning.


Reach Gregory Yee at 843-937-5908. Follow him on Twitter @GregoryYYee.

Tags

Gregory Yee covers breaking news and public safety. He's a native Angeleno and previously covered crime and courts for the Press-Telegram in Long Beach, CA. He studied journalism and Spanish literature at the University of California, Irvine.