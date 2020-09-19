You are the owner of this article.
Body found in Cooper River; Berkeley deputies suspend search for missing diver

After finding a body in the Cooper River on Saturday afternoon, officials have suspended their search for a diver who went missing during a Friday excursion.

Berkeley County deputies say a group of friends went diving at Cypress Gardens Boat Landing on Friday afternoon. When one of the divers didn't resurface, a woman called 911.

A slew of first responders, including dive teams with the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office and North Charleston Fire Departments, rushed to the site but couldn't immediately find the woman, sheriff's spokeswoman Carli Drayton said. Around 1:30 Saturday afternoon, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources found a body in the Cooper River.

The diver hasn't yet been publicly identified.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

