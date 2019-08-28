The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found in a burning vehicle Tuesday night.
Deputies said they responded to a call for shots fired around 10:30 p.m. near the Water at Magnolia Bay Apartments located off Highway 78. As they patrolled the area, authorities said they observed a fire in a wooded area behind the apartment complex. The source of the blaze turned out to be a vehicle on fire, and a dead person was in the driver's seat.
The person found in the vehicle has not been publicly identified, and the Charleston County Coroner's Office will determine a cause and manner of death.
Charleston deputies said it was not immediately known whether the initial report of shots fired was related. The cause of the fire was not known as of Wednesday evening.