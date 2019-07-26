The Coast Guard located the body of a North Charleston crabber who went missing after his boat was found stranded two days ago.
Terrance Singleton's body was found around 9:30 a.m. in the Ashley River.
The discovery comes two days after his 25-foot commercial crabbing vessel was spotted with its engine idling but no one on board. The Coast Guard Cutter Cormorant was on its way to conduct training when it came across the vessel. Fresh catch, bait and a shoe were found on board, but there was no sign of the 30-year-old man.
"As search-and-rescue professionals, we want every search to have a positive outcome," said Capt. John Reed, commander of Coast Guard Sector Charleston."This is a difficult time and our condolences go out to family and friends dealing with this heartbreaking loss."
The search for Singleton stretched more than 1,636 square miles for over 36 hours.