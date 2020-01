Police retrieved a body found in the water off the Wando Welch Terminal in Mount Pleasant on Thursday morning.

The Mount Pleasant Police Department Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after dispatch received a call around 8:22 a.m. from the Ports Authority.

They recovered the body and turned it over to the coroner's office, police spokesman Chris Rosier said.

The body has not been identified. Authorities are still investigating, Rosier said.

No further details were immediately available.