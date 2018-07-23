A saltwater landing near Goose Creek has for years left boaters high and dry but county officials have yet to decide what to do about it.
Channel dredging for the Bushy Park Boat Landing was included in Berkeley County's 2014 1-cent sales tax referendum — which is expected to bring in $230 million — but the project has not gotten off the drawing board.
In the meantime, the once-popular landing gets little traffic as many boaters avoid it during low tide because of the silting.
The conceptual design for a new multi-million dollar facility was unveiled at a meeting in June with plans to take public feedback through October. In addition, officials said they will likely now wait for Supervisor-elect Johnny Cribb to take office in January before making any decisions.
“I agree that we need good saltwater access in this region,” said Cribb, who won the supervisor’s race in the Republican primary last month. There is no Democrat running.
“We don’t have a big boat landing anywhere in our region and we should absolutely have one,” said Cribb, an avid outdoorsman. “We have this tremendous desire and need represented already and it’s just not something we’ve kept up with.”
The landing is one of many projects in the sights of Berkeley officials, he said. There has also been talk about expanding county offices into the vacant grocery store next to the administration building, adding a new courthouse and expanding the jail.
“There are lots of projects and none of them are prioritized,” Cribb said. “None of them are inexpensive. I need to know what are the priorities? What are the funding sources? If I’m anything, I’m fiscally responsible.”
The cost of the boat landing project is unknown, county spokeswoman Hannah Moldenhauer said. Previous estimates have been more than $4 million.
“We expect to receive a detailed cost estimate during the final design stage,” she said. “This estimate will provide details on the anticipated costs for the design as it currently stands.”
The proposed site is three-quarters of a mile from the existing landing which straddles Bushy Park Road just east of the Naval Weapons Station and offers access to both freshwater and saltwater.
The freshwater side, which has a parking lot and two ramps that provide entry to the Bushy Park reservoir, has no problems.
But the other side, where two double-lane launch ramps give boaters saltwater access to the Cooper River, is too shallow for most boats to navigate at low tide when some areas have as little as a foot of water or are completely dry.
“It’s a problem because you’re running your motor through the mud and all you’re doing is tearing up equipment,” said Jerry Holsapple, a third-generation crabber who uses the ramp daily with his cousin, Ben Holsapple.
The pair said they’ve seen the situation worsen over the years.
“Thirty years ago when we started using this landing there was no issue with the depth,” Jerry Holsapple said. “But the whole ecosystem has changed. We’ve also gone from 50 bushels a day to seven or eight.”
In 1989, when the landing was renovated, the ramps were usable at all times, according to a story in The News and Courier.
In 2007, the Coastal Counties Boat Ramp Study named the saltwater side the most popular and busiest coastal boat ramp on South Carolina’s coast, even while study participants complained about the shallow depths.
“It’s sad that this could be the best ramp on the Cooper, but it’s basically useless,” said boater Henry Jackson. “I have used the salt side since before the ramp was built. It used to have 20 feet of water at low tide.”
The county has been considering the issue for years but has yet to come up with an answer.
In April 2013, a feasibility study intended to show the best options for fixing the problem instead showed that dredging wasn’t a possibility because the fine silt was likely to fill in again quickly and because there was not an existing spoil site nearby.
A second study in 2016 showed that it would cost about $3.1 million to put a Band-Aid on the existing landing and $4.7 million to build a new facility.
The current plans for the site, on a deep water area known as Big Island, include 152 parking spots, a boat ramp, floating docks, a paddle boat launch and more.
“The design is progressing on schedule,” said Moldenhauer. About 100 people attended the June meeting to see the design and provide feedback.
“A majority of the comments received from the public were positive, stating that the new landing is necessary and the location is ideal,” she said.
Since 2008, shoppers in Berkeley County have paid an extra penny on each dollar spent to fix intersections, widen some roads and repave others.
The program raised about $140 million, but as it neared its end, several projects yet to be funded, such as Henry Brown Boulevard phase 2 extension, Clements Ferry phase 2 widening and Railroad Avenue extension.
In 2014, the boat landing and extension of an airport runway, plus several new road projects, were added to the list of unfinished projects scheduled for the program's second seven years.
As county officials have worked to complete the most pressing roads projects, the boat landing was put on a back burner, officials said. Now, county leaders are working with other elected officials, Department of Natural Resources and federal aid to fund the project.