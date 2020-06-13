BLM marches in Charleston in peaceful protest of George Floyd's death

Black Lives Matter activists were wrapping up a second week of peaceful protests against systemic racism on Saturday with a trek from The Battery to through the tourist corridor and back to White Point Garden.

Dozens gathered under cloudy skies at White Point Garden, distributing water bottles and signs before heading on their march.

Cody Dixon of SOUL Power Productions made a pamphlet of guidelines to hand out: stay peaceful, maintain social distance, register to vote and stay calm if arrested.

Charleston County Council Democratic candidate Jesse Williams started the day with a call to vote this year, reminding the crowd of local leaders’ calls for accountability when a North Charleston officer shot Walter Scott five years ago.

The march began at White Point Gardens and was headed up the peninsula past the Confederate Museum and Marion Square, then back to White Point.

Organizers had planned to end the day at the statue of Denmark Vesey, a Charleston carpenter who bought his own freedom and planned a revolt against the city's slaveholders, for which a city-appointed court sentenced him to death. Instead, they left Marion Square and headed back to The Battery.

Over two weeks of protests, demonstrators have rallied across the city to demand a condemnation of the slavery on which Charleston's legacy is founded, as well as measures to address police brutality directed at black residents.

Protesters have also gathered at Colonial Lake, Brittlebank Park and Mother Emanuel AME, where Vesey was a founding member.

Williams advocated for an independent citizens review board to audit the North Charleston Police Department.

“We’re doing this for Walter Scott,” Williams said. “Until we see liberty and justice for all ... you need to keep pushing forward.”

After a prayer and renewed call to keep the march peaceful, the group split into two columns, filing up Meeting Street before turning right on Broad Street to loop around the market.

Organizers carried a microphone up the steps of the Exchange, and one woman read a list of demands: mandatory racial bias audits for police, divestment of department funds to public education and mental health, and a repeal of the heritage act.

“Just like the officer kept his knee on George Floyd’s neck, keep your knees on their necks until you snuff out hate,” Tan Williams told the crowd.

Charlie Em grew up in South Carolina, but said all of the racism she’s faced has arisen since she moved to Charleston.

“As a mother, I’m doing this for my son,” Em said. “I’m hoping that by the time he’s old enough to understand (fearing police) it’ll be a thing of the past.”

