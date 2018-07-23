For years, no one has had a reason to slow down and look at the weary wooden building with the fading yellow paint.
It's been here since 1852, on the corner of Line and Meeting streets, on the same block where drivers spill into downtown Charleston from Interstate 26. But most travelers would just zip by the abandoned corner store without a first or second glance.
Now, they are braking a little sooner, staring at the boarded-up windows adorned with art.
Since earlier this summer, Charleston artists Will Kiser and Candace Patterson have been hanging and leaving prints at this former corner store. What started here at 497 Meeting St. now wraps north up the block to a pair of blighted empty homes where some 20 pieces of art are on temporary display.
They call it the people's art walk.
"It's easier to see how beautiful something is if you put some love into it, just like a little bit," Patterson said. "You don't have to completely renovate something to have love."
The idea for the project came to them when Spoleto Festival USA was in full swing. The pair, calling themselves Dos Bandidos, wanted an alternative art experience to benefit this side of town.
Most of the pieces they made for the streets depict the Charleston they know, such as a pair of boys selling Palmetto roses and streetscapes from the city's North Central neighborhood where they live.
"In the '90s, everybody — my parents and everybody — looked at Charleston as the crown jewel of the South even though it was decaying and rotten, and so we called it Chucktown because it was less sophisticated back then," said Kiser, who grew up in Walterboro.
Suddenly, they start rattling off names of now gone sites that once belonged to Charleston before the best-of lists and the travel guide superlatives arrived, like Upperdeck Tavern and the quieted radio station 96 Wave, Big John's Tavern and punk bands playing at the back of the Reed Brothers Building, which is now barricaded, too.
"All of that was fading away. So we just tried to capture it as Chucktown disappears and Charleston returns, because it's always been rich and poor here, and it's always traded off," Kiser said.
The site at 487 Meeting was once placed on the Preservation Society of Charleston's "Seven to Save" list, a platform the nonprofit uses to bring public awareness to historic properties around the city.
Research shows the building was used as a bakery as early as 1875. The site was later purchased in 1890 by Henry Beckroge, a German immigrant whose family would bake their famous vanilla cakes at Beckroge Bakery until it shuttered in 1973.
"It was a real landmark and a major part of the community for decades," said Anna-Catherine Carroll, manager of preservation initiatives for the society. "Being here at this rapidly changing corner of Meeting and Line, the condition of the building did decline as major development moved to the peninsula."
Over time, the corner store rolled off the "Seven to Save" list and will soon take on its next life when the block becomes a mixed-use development with apartments, parking, retail and food offerings.
The preservation society endorses the concept as long as the working-class character is maintained, Carroll said.
Justin Ferira, CEO of the Seine Group, is pursuing the project with LifeStyle Communities, as East Line Partners LLC.
Feirira said he has seen the artwork dotted around the block. Among the pieces are a framed print of Samuel L. Jackson, which hangs on a white door. Wooden cutouts of a man using his cellphone can be seen on both sides of a "No Trespassing" sign.
At the entrance to the former corner store, which no longer has a door but a locked metal gate, a row of smaller prints can be found. One shows a green truck carrying a surfboard with the words "In Money We Trust" and "Folly Beach, SC" featured in the background of the scene.
Another print on display shows the exterior of Mother Emanuel AME Church with a star-speckled night sky.
"The temporary art adds some flavor to the neglected buildings before we are able to bring them back to their full potential through renovation," he said.
When asked whether there are fears of gentrification happening here, Carroll struggled to answer.
"That's a tough topic," she said. "We absolutely are just as concerned about preservation of community as we are preservation of historic buildings. The residential districts and character in Charleston are what establish a sense of place in our communities just as much as the buildings we all love."
This week, Kiser and Patterson decided to post their manifesto for their public art project and picked a spot on a wooden fence on Meeting Street.
"Before there were boutique hotels and $12 cocktails, there was 'Chucktown.' It was dirty and dangerous; and it was amazing," it reads, calling the installation a "visual love letter to the Charleston we met and fell in love with."
All of the prints on display are signed and numbered by Dos Bandidos. Like the building itself, Kiser and Patterson said they expect their artwork to disappear over time.
"That's just part of the process," Kiser said.