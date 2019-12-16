A second Charleston college is offering its students an opportunity to learn hands-on about blacksmithing and ironwork, as interest for the historical craft continues to grow.

This renewed attraction to blacksmithing can be attributed, in part, to television shows like “Forged in Fire” and “Game of Thrones,” said College of Charleston Adjunct Professor Carey Morton.

The special topics blacksmithing course Morton teaches is the first of its kind at the college. After the course was listed, all of its open seats were filled within the week.

“I knew it was a very rare opportunity,” said Mariah Gehringer, a fourth-year arts management student enrolled in the class. “Also, I knew Carey, and he’s a fantastic teacher. So I just had to jump on the chance.”

The students’ first assignment was to create something organic, like feathers or flowers, out of metal. Gehringer decided to make a head of cabbage. She said one of her favorite things about the course has been learning how to use the studio’s power tools.

“There's definitely been a learning curve that I could never find anywhere else,” she said.

This experience is something that Morton has been able to see firsthand.

“Even after maybe they're not so proud if they make something that isn't what they originally intended to make, I think that learning the processes and all the steps that it takes to get there builds a lot of confidence,” he said, adding, “It’s hard work. It’s tough.”

For Morton, one of the biggest obstacles he has faced with this new course is a shortage of time. Students meet once a week for 3½ hours in the sculpture studio on the first floor of the Albert Simons Center for the Arts.

“You need a whole class period just to teach safety and shop etiquette,” he said. “I almost wish there was time to just spend a whole class period just brainstorming. But since we only meet once a week, you have to just dive in and start working.”

But the new course at College of Charleston isn't the only place students have the opportunity to learn blacksmithing. At the American College of the Building Arts on Meeting Street, students can earn a Bachelor of Applied Science in the building arts with a specialization in forged architectural iron.

Wade Razzi, ACBA's chief academic officer, said Charleston is the only city he knows of where two colleges teach blacksmithing.

The college's four-year blacksmithing program has always been popular, Razzi said, but it also has one of the highest attrition rates.

"It's hard. And it’s hot. And we start in August," he said. "But it’s always been a popular program."

Jack Brubaker, who heads the iron department at the American College of the Building Arts, also attributed the recent surge in interest to popular television shows.

"There's a big flare up in popularity right now teaching blacksmithing, so there are very many little schools that are being taught by independent blacksmiths realizing that there's enough public interest that they could have a second income stream," Brubaker said.

Any opportunity for the public to learn about blacksmithing is a good thing, he said.

"There ought to be more blacksmiths," he said. "The bigger we make the blacksmithing community, the better off we'll all be. The more visible we are doing nice work, the more nice work will be commissioned."

Razzi agreed.

In January, the American College of Building Arts will host a series of one-week blacksmithing courses that are open to the public, he said.

"Anything that calls attention to smithing and to Charleston's rich heritage and is a good thing," he said.

While College of Charleston's blacksmithing course won't be offered next semester, Morton said the school plans to offer it next fall.