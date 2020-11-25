Black woman wins Moncks Corner runoff after councilman's resignation over racist post

MONCKS CORNER — Latorie Lloyd Walker has won the special election runoff for the vacant Town Council seat.

Walker defeated Mike Doty by collecting 53 percent of the vote. Doty received 47 percent. Walker received 316 votes of the 598 ballots cast on Tuesday. Doty garnered 282 votes.

The special election Tuesday was held after Chadwick Sweatman resigned his seat in August after posting a racist image on social media depicting former presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in blackface.

Sweatman was not on Tuesday’s runoff ballot but did receive 134 write-in votes two weeks earlier during the initial special election, finishing third overall.

Sweatman, who had been in office since July 2015, posted the offensive image on his Facebook page. Sweatman, who is White, issued a statement through the town the day he resigned.

"I recently posted on Facebook an image of Hillary Clinton in black face. This was a mistake. My choice in posting the image was never maliciously intended. It was meant to be a joke. In hindsight, I understand it was a poor joke," Sweatman's statement said.

Walker, an African American woman, was a little surprised that Sweatman received so much support during the special election on Nov. 10.

“I’ll admit it was a little alarming, but I’m not going to make any judgments,” she said. “I understand that he was very active in the community and there was a lot of support for him.”

Walker is the owner/CEO of Aspire Early Learning Academy, which has three locations, and is a real estate agent with AgentOwned Realty in Goose Creek.

Walker was named one of the 2019 Top Ten Business Women of ABWA, a national program that honors 10 outstanding members for achieving excellence in career, education and community involvement. Walker holds a Master of Arts in management and leadership, Bachelor of Business Administration and an Associate of Arts in public service.

Doty is the executive pastor at Pointe North Church in Moncks Corner. He worked as a missionary in China for four years and went to Stratford High School.