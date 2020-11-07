Black Lives Matter, Trump supporters stage rival protests at SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of protesters, most supporting President Donald Trump, rallied at the S.C. Statehouse on Saturday, gathering soon after a protest began by members of the Black Lives Matter movement.
A strong police presence was in place.
More than 400 protesters, none seen wearing masks but most carrying pro-Trump signs, had to march around the Statehouse because they did not have a permit to protest in place.
Shouts of “Trump! Trump!” and “We’re the silent majority!” were heard from those marching around the Statehouse grounds.
The protests began soon after The Associated Press and most television and news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden had been projected to win the presidency, defeating incumbent Trump, who was golfing on Saturday.
