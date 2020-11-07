You are the owner of this article.
Black Lives Matter, Trump supporters stage rival protests at SC Statehouse

MAGA supporters 1
Supporters of President Donald Trump march to the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Some 400 protesters are taking laps around the Statehouse. Because they do not have a permit to protest or mach, they can’t stay in one place. None of these protesters were seen wearing masks. 

 By Adam Benson abenson@postandcourier.com

COLUMBIA — Hundreds of protesters, most supporting President Donald Trump, rallied at the S.C. Statehouse on Saturday, gathering soon after a protest began by members of the Black Lives Matter movement. 

A strong police presence was in place.

More than 400 protesters, none seen wearing masks but most carrying pro-Trump signs, had to march around the Statehouse because they did not have a permit to protest in place.

maga supporters 4
Supporters of President Donald Trump march around the S.C. Statehouse in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Some 400 protesters are taking laps around the Statehouse. Some shouted "Trump, Trump!" Because they do not have a permit to protest or mach, they can’t stay in one place. None of these protesters were seen wearing masks. Adam Benson/Staff

Shouts of “Trump! Trump!” and “We’re the silent majority!” were heard from those marching around the Statehouse grounds. ⁦

The protests began soon after The Associated Press and most television and news outlets declared former Vice President Joe Biden had been projected to win the presidency, defeating incumbent Trump, who was golfing on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Follow Adam Benson on Twitter @AdamNewshound12.

