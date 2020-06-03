Black Lives Matter protesters to reunite at Brittlebank Park for Wednesday march at 3 p.m.

Protesters planned to head to Brittlebank Park on Wednesday afternoon to continue demonstrating against George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched around Colonial Lake on Monday and Tuesday in peaceful demonstrations, chanting "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "This is what democracy looks like."

On Tuesday, they split into groups to continued marching through the city with homemade signs.

Wednesday's march was expected to begin at 3 p.m. Any additional plans for the Wednesday event were unclear.

