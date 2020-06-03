You are the owner of this article.
Black Lives Matter protesters to reunite at Brittlebank Park for Wednesday march at 3 p.m.

Marchers circle Colonial Lake during a peaceful protest in response to the killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and racial inequity Tuesday, June 2, 2020, in Charleston. A second protest at the lake was planned for Wednesday. Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

 By Grace Beahm Alford gbeahm@postandcourier.com

Protesters planned to head to Brittlebank Park on Wednesday afternoon to continue demonstrating against George Floyd's killing at the hands of Minneapolis police.

Hundreds of demonstrators marched around Colonial Lake on Monday and Tuesday in peaceful demonstrations, chanting "No justice, no peace, no racist police," and "This is what democracy looks like."

On Tuesday, they split into groups to continued marching through the city with homemade signs.

Wednesday's march was expected to begin at 3 p.m. Any additional plans for the Wednesday event were unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reach Sara Coello at 843-937-5705 and follow her on Twitter @smlcoello.

