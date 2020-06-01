Black Lives Matter protesters march out of North Charleston City Hall, defy curfew

A protest that started peacefully at North Charleston City Hall ended in a tense stand off between law enforcement and civilians that gave way to arrests when officers moved in.

The group of about 200 people were part of a Black Lives Matter protest, and walked about a mile on East Montague Avenue before they spread out across the street near the overpass to Interstate 26 and locked arms.

Lines of officers faced off with protesters who had started chanting slogans like "Black Lives Matter," and "No Justice. No Peace."

More officers arrived within minutes including a few from the State Law Enforcement Division and the Charleston County Sheriff's Office as well as the North Charleston Police Department. Many were in riot gear. At least one SWAT vehicle came on scene, several jail transport vehicles and two military-style humvees. Protesters seemed ready to hold their ground until officers, who had been warning them they were subject to arrest if they did not disperse due to the city's 6 p.m. curfew, moved in.

Protesters had, by then, moved to the sidewalks and rally organizers spoke briefly with officers, trying to iron out a compromise while also keeping those in the crowd who'd become agitated calm.

After staying about 20 minutes, the group turned and marched back toward City Hall, followed by officers.

At some point, officers moved in unison, driving lines of protesters back toward City Hall. Some of the marchers threw water bottles of officers who then ran swiftly in pursuit.

At least three people were arrested by officers who could be heard speaking among themselves about individual protesters who they claimed were agitating the group. In one instance, a group of officers spoke about a young black man in a green shirt, saying he had been causing trouble. About a minute later, they surrounded the young man and put him in handcuffs to the horror of protesters who shouted that he hadn't done anything.

The young man was walking back to city hall, in compliance with police orders, at the time he was arrested.

Exactly how many protesters were arrested was not available Monday night.

"Freedom to protest!" yelled one member of the group.

Prior to moving up the road and across Interstate 26 by way of the overpass, the group was penned into a small section of the City Hall parking lot, surrounded by police tape.

The event began at 4:30 p.m., and was supposed to end by 6 p.m.

Earlier, the group had posted a list of demands on social media that included a call for abolishing prison systems, school, health care and all capital-based systems in order to establish a self-determined black community.

The rally coincides with nationwide protests in recent days after George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, died May 25 when a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for several minutes.

Charleston County Councilwoman Jenny Honeycutt attended a portion of the rally toward the beginning and gave a statement to The Post and Courier.

"There have been injustices in our system for a long time and for a long time, our community leaders have not taken the time to listen and hear what our communities are begging for," Honeycutt said. "This is just an example of what happens in response to a group that hasn't been heard or listened to, and it's time for community leaders like myself ... to stop and listen to what people want from their leaders."

S.C. Rep. JA Moore, D-North Charleston, reflected on the fact that it's been five years since the shooting deaths of nine black parishioners at Emanuel AME Church in downtown Charleston. The victims included his sister, Myra Thompson.

"I know first hand what it's like to know that a white supremicist took the life of a loved one," Moore said. "When I hear the name George Floyd, when I hear the name Ahmaud Arbery, and I hear the name Sandra Bland ... these aren't just names for me. These are loved ones, family members, sisters and brothers. I feel the pain first hand, so I understand the frustration of a community that feels like they've done everything right. They're peaceful, they're protesting ... and still, the system seems to be unjust."

What must happen is we must have a more justice agenda in South Carolina and across the country, he said.

Part of that agenda must include changing the makeup of the police force, Moore said, commenting on the fact that to become a police officer takes less than one year of training.

"The people that are enforcing the law, has less than a year of training," he said. "I'm in the restaurant business. I wouldn't trust a person with my restaurant that had training under one year, but we're trusting them with our lives."

Leaders must bring more resources to communities of color in order to provide more educational opportunities and society has to make sure that each police department better represents the community it policies, Moore said. Implicit bias training must be a part of police training.

While the killing of Floyd may have sparked the protest, demonstrators emphasized the moment was to bring attention the large number of African Americans who have died at the hands of police.

Michael Better told attendees to remember those killed whose stories didn’t get nationwide attention.

“This is for the Oscar Grants who didn’t get the movie,” said Better, who arrived to the North Charleston protest after engaging in demonstrations shortly before in Summerville.

Better said he was still lamenting over the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, a Georgia man who’s slaying was captured on a video that received nationwide attention, when Floyd died at hands of police May 25. Better, who has three children, said he could not just idly stand by without engaging in peaceful protests.

“What happens to my son if he grows up and becomes George Floyd,” he said.

Summerville resident Eli Barrett joined the demonstration to defy racism, something he said he’s experienced at five years old.

Barrett, who grew up in Columbia, recalled one moment when he was 8 years old walking down the street and a passerby yelled at him a racial slur. He and his mother obtained the license plate information and reported it to police, but no action was taken, he said.

“I’ve been dealing with this my entire life,” he said.

Elsewhere in North Charleston on Monday, the Tanger Outlets mall reopened after thieves struck Saturday while rioting was going on in Charleston.

Four stores were hit by burglars who smashed windows at the Coach, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren stores, shortly before midnight when the outlet mall was closed, according to police.

“What happened at Tanger was organized criminal acts, that’s how we’re seeing it,” said North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.

There had been no protests in the area, he said, and there were no other reports of smash-and-grab burglaries in the city Saturday or Sunday.

While the shoe and apparel stores were burglarized the remaining dozens of stores at Tanger Outlets were untouched, including jewelry stores.

On Sunday, the entire shopping complex was closed, with guards preventing traffic from entering the area.

“Tanger management closed the outlets,” said Deckard. “That was not a police decision.”

The outlet reopened Monday, though some stores still had boards over broken windows and the Nike store planned to open later than usual.

“Right now we are open for business, and everything is fine,” said Peggy Benton, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Charleston.

David Slade contributed to this report.