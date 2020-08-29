Black Lives Matter protesters arrested in Charleston march honoring Jacob Blake

Charleston police arrested several protesters Saturday, saying their group violated the law by marching on the street in a demonstration calling for the arrest of a Kenosha, Wis. police officer who shot a Black man in the back several times.

At least six of the protesters were tackled to the ground as the group marched from Marion Square down St. Philip Street, dodging armored police who blocked off some streets.

"This is a pattern we've seen since the George Floyd protests began in May," ACLU of South Carolina spokeswoman Ali Titus said. "It's deeply concerning to see this happening again. It's a clear threat to First Amendment rights."

The protest had begun with an hour of speeches and chants at Marion Square, where leaders waved sage smoke over kneeing demonstrators and preached about love and respect.

But the gathering wasn't permitted, Capt. Dustin Thompson said, and it was illegal for the march to fill the roadway. He cited King Street's slender sidewalks, saying the line of armored officers blocking that street was intended to herd the protesters toward wider streets where they could stay off the asphalt.

Armed with a megaphone and his signature trombone, Marcus McDonald led the thinning crowd to a line of officers with cable ties pre-fastened to their body armor waiting with batons. Fifteen officers in two lines grabbed McDonald and tossed him back, and the group continued down the side street and made their way to St. Philip Street.

Once on St. Philip, police drove up behind the protesters at Beaufain Street and officers tackled two people to the ground and pinned another to a wall. Officers zip-tied their wrists behind their backs. Thompson said one protester jumped on an officer as the officer pinned another demonstrator to the ground.

"It was not peaceful," Thompson said.

Protesters scattered onto Beaufain, where a trio of police cars pulled up from the other direction. At least three people were arrested there, with one man thrown to the ground so hard he rolled across the asphalt.

Protester Jason Jones said he saw officers point to the first three demonstrators before other officers raced after them. After the second tackle, he yelled to the others to stay on the sidewalks, and keep an eye on the police cruisers following them.

The protesters stayed on sidewalks as leaders spoke with officers. On either side, officers stood shoulder to shoulder, wooden batons grasped in leather-gloved fists, with tear gas launcher at the ready. One officer told the protesters that they could all be arrested on disorderly conduct charges for crossing a line of officers at King Street. The officers had stood firm for a few moments, but didn't stop some protesters who slipped between them and continued down the street.

"We’re all about to get arrested,” Jones told the remaining crowd of about 40 protesters. “I’m here with you, I’m not leaving you ... everyone has the bail number.”

After Jones relayed the message, a police sergeant pulled Jones aside and told him the protesters could leave if they walk in pairs and trios back to their cars.

By 6 p.m. there were more police than protesters left and 10 minutes later, after officers allowed stragglers in groups of five to pass, the protest was fully dispersed.

It wasn't an ideal end to the demonstration, said Jones, but he'd been half-prepared for the escalation.

"This is the grassroots movement, this is how it goes," Jones said afterward.

Protesters had gathered at 4 p.m. They were there to voice their concerns following the shooting of Jacob Blake, 29, reigniting calls against police violence against Black Americans that have been ongoing since the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery in spring. Blake was shot several times in the back after an officer said he felt threatened by a knife he said was in man's hand following a call about a domestic dispute.

Benjamin Crump, Blake's attorney, said his client was trying to de-escalate a fight when officers pulled up. Cellphone video shows Blake scuffling with three officers, then walking to his car and leaning into the open driver's side door. Officers fired at least seven shots at his back, as Blake's three sons watch from the backseat.

In a Tuesday protest in Wisconsin calling for the officers' arrest, a gunman killed two unarmed demonstrators and wounded a third. Kyle Rittenhouse, 17, was charged with first-degree intentional homicide.