Black Lives Matter protesters march out of North Charleston City Hall, defy curfew

A protest that started peacefully at North Charleston City Hall ended in a minor scuffle between law enforcement and protesters when about 200 people left the municipal parking lot and marched up East Montague Avenue.
In all the group, part of a Black Lives Matter protest, walked about a mile where they blocked the street.
A standoff ensued after protesters refused to disperse, defying the city's 6 p.m. curfew.
At least one person was tackled and handcuffed.
"Freedom to protest!" yelled one member of the group.
After staying about 20 minutes, the group turned and marched back toward city hall followed by officers.
Prior to their moving up the road and across Interstate 26 by way of the overpass, the group was penned into a small section of the City Hall parking lot, surrounded by police tape.
The event began at 4:30 p.m., and was supposed to end by 6 p.m.
Earlier, the group had posted a list of demands on social media that included a call for abolishing prison systems, school, health care and all capital-based systems in order to establish a self-determined black community.
The rally coincides with nationwide protests in recent days after George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, died May 25 at the hands of police.
Elsewhere in North Charleston on Monday, the Tanger Outlets mall re-opened after thieves struck Saturday while rioting was going on in Charleston.
Four stores were hit by burglars who smashed windows at the Coach, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren stores, shortly before midnight when the outlet mall was closed, according to police.
“What happened at Tanger was organized criminal acts, that’s how we’re seeing it,” said North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.
There had been no protests in the area, he said, and there were no other reports of smash-and-grab burglaries in the city Saturday or Sunday.
While the shoe and apparel stores were burglarized the remaining dozens of stores at Tanger Outlets were untouched, including jewelry stores.
Sunday, the entire shopping complex was closed, with guards preventing traffic from entering the area.
“Tanger management closed the outlets,” said Deckard. “That was not a police decision.”
The outlet reopened Monday, though some stores still had boards over broken windows and the Nike store planned to open later than usual.
“Right now we are open for business, and everything is fine,” said Peggy Benton, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Charleston.
David Slade contributed to this report.