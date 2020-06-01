Black Lives Matter protest to take place at North Charleston City Hall this afternoon

3 p.m. Update:
A Black Lives Matter protest is scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m. today at North Charleston City Hall.
The protest is set to end at 6 p.m., which is when North Charleston's curfew will begin. The citywide curfew will last until 6 a.m. Tuesday.
A list of demands posted on social media includes a call for abolishing prison systems, school, health care and all capital-based systems in order to establish a self-determined black community.
The rally coincides with nationwide protests in recent days after George Floyd, a black man in Minnesota, died May 25 at the hands of police.
Elsewhere in North Charleston on Monday, the Tanger Outlets mall re-opened after thieves struck Saturday while rioting was going on in Charleston.
Four stores were hit by burglars who smashed windows at the Coach, Nike, Tommy Hilfiger and Polo Ralph Lauren stores, shortly before midnight when the outlet mall was closed, according to police.
“What happened at Tanger was organized criminal acts, that’s how we’re seeing it,” said North Charleston Deputy Police Chief Scott Deckard.
There had been no protests in the area, he said, and there were no other reports of smash-and-grab burglaries in the city Saturday or Sunday.
While the shoe and apparel stores were burglarized the remaining dozens of stores at Tanger Outlets were untouched, including jewelry stores.
Sunday, the entire shopping complex was closed, with guards preventing traffic from entering the area.
“Tanger management closed the outlets,” said Deckard. “That was not a police decision.”
The outlet reopened Monday, though some stores still had boards over broken windows and the Nike store planned to open later than usual.
“Right now we are open for business, and everything is fine,” said Peggy Benton, General Manager of Tanger Outlets Charleston.
David Slade contributed to this report.