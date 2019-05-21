Even as a child growing up downtown, Melvin Brown knew there were all-white clubs in Charleston that were discriminatory.
But when the Navy veteran and medical doctor returned to the peninsula a few years and saw that his former school was more diverse, he thought the city had made progress.
"I said, 'Hmm, maybe Charleston's changing," he said.
Those hopes received a blow when Brown, the Charleston Rifle Club's first black candidate, was denied membership into the all-white organization last year.
More than a hundred people attended the Tuesday night event hosted by the Sophia Institute where Brown, along with Andrew Savage, Brown’s co-sponsor at the Rifle Club meeting, spoke about what can be done to combat discrimination and weighed in on other issues stemming to the area's extensive ties to slavery, including the existence of Confederate-related monuments.
Brown, a medical doctor who serves on the board of directors for MUSC, said social clubs are important because they allow people to build relationships that could eventually lead to promotions and job opportunities. He encouraged people to engage in conversations with coworkers who do not look like them, and added that discrimination within institutions "doesn't end with just sitting people in those seats."
"Everyone has to have a chance to advance through the company like everyone else," he said. "Everyone has to have access to social clubs."
When asked by a member of the audience whether he supported taking down Confederate-related monuments, he responded the statue "needs to go" if it was put up after the Civil War. His comment, met with an applause, comes days after artists called for the removal of the controversial John C. Calhoun monument in Marion Square.
Savage admitted he sponsored Brown's membership because he thought "it's time for change" and was angry after Brown was rejected. Savage, who maintains his membership, said there is a current push within the Rifle Club to change its bylaws and the way members are admitted.
He said discrimination can be combated by having more places in Charleston where diverse groups of people assemble, similar to Tuesday's forum.
Guests at the event, held in Mount Zion AME Church, were pleased with the speakers' openness and honesty.
North Charleston resident Natanya Miller, who teaches at Porter-Gaud, said more people have to speak out against discrimination if things are going to change.
"When you see something, say something," she said.
Last October, Brown was the only one of a group of 14 men who was blackballed at the meeting. The other 13 candidates, all white, were granted membership.
Following the incident, several organizations severed ties with the group, including the Kiwanis Club of Charleston and March of Dimes.
Several members of the group called the organization a discriminatory "race-based organization" and others called on the private club to end its “racist membership policy.”
Harold’s Cabin, a popular eatery downtown where Brown is a regular, offered support by changing the businesses’ name to Mel’s Cabin for a few days.