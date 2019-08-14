A lawsuit filed in New York earlier today contains an allegation that Charleston Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone sexually abused a minor in 1978 or 1979, according to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Charleston. He denies that occurred.
At the time, Guglielmone was serving as a priest at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church in Amityville, N.Y., in the Diocese of Rockville Centre, the Charleston Diocese stated.
The plaintiff's abuse allegation was not determined to be credible when it was made and information regarding the accusation was provided to law enforcement, church officials said. The Vatican has been informed of the allegation, and Bishop Guglielmone has been cooperating fully with an ongoing investigation initiated at the request of the Vatican, they said.
In a written statement, Guglielmone denied the plaintiff's allegation of abuse and said he looks forward to proving his innocence.
"I offer my prayers daily for those whose lives have been hurt or devastated by the actions of a member of the clergy or by any other persons, especially all abused children and other vulnerable persons," he said. "It is particularly tragic when the abuse is at the hands of a priest in whom their spiritual care and well-being has been entrusted."
Monsignors Richard D. Harris and D. Anthony Droze, vicars general of the Diocese of Charleston stood by the bishop. "Bishop Guglielmone has been a trusted leader of our diocese for more than 10 years. We have the utmost faith in his truthfulness and in his innocence," the pair said in a statement.
"Guglielmone" (pronounced goo-yell-MO-nay) was installed as the 13th Bishop of the Diocese of Charleston in March 2009. He was previously as a rector of St. Agnes Cathedral in Rockville Centre, N.Y., and succeeded Rev. Robert J. Baker.
He was among local church leaders who took steps earlier this year to help victims heal after sexual abuse at the hands of priests in South Carolina, the Diocese has said. He has has held at least seven town hall meetings with parishioners across the state since November.
In March, Guglielmone released four lists with the names of 42 priests that a South Carolina church panel decided had credible accusations of child sexual misconduct made against them. At the time, Guglielmone said he hoped the move would help bring healing to the victims and their families who have been “grievously harmed by the betrayal of priests and church leadership.”
“We also need to honor the courage of those who have come forward to share the most intimate and painful experiences of their entire lives,” he stated. “My heart hurts for the victims and the damage this has caused to them and to their families.”
Many heralded the move as a long-overdue step in the healing process, a public acknowledgement by diocesan leadership of years of pain and betrayal felt by victims, and a chance for the church and its flock to begin moving forward. In the weeks after, however, attorneys, victims’ advocates and others questioned whether church leaders had done enough and what should come next.
The case in which Guglielmone is named is among a flurry of lawsuits filed in New York as the state moves to allow molestation lawsuits that had been blocked by the statute of limitations.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of people were expected to sue Wednesday, the first day of the one-year window for older molestation cases. The new challenges also include a lawsuit from a woman who says she was raped by deceased financier Jeffrey Epstein as a teenager in 2002. She is suing his estate and three of his associates.
New York state lawmakers extended the statute of limitations this year for new victims and gave those with older abuse claims one year to sue their abusers or institutions or businesses that employed them.
New York's old statute of limitations was among America's most restrictive.
Guglielmone's parents were both born in Italy - his father in the province of La Spezia near Genoa, his mother in Sorrento near Naples - and immigrated to New York City. Robert Eric Guglielmone was born Dec. 30, 1945, in Manhattan. He followed two brothers, Nicholas and Tito, 16 and 10 years older.
His mother, Carolina, a voracious reader, learned from a book about the Civil War and became fascinated with the South and its heroes. She named her youngest son after Robert E. Lee, unaware that Lee's middle name was not Eric but Edward. Close enough.
His father, Frank, started a moving company.
Three years later, the family left for "the country," Mastic Beach in Suffolk County. Guglielmone would grow up on Long Island, attend Catholic schools, serve as an altar boy at St. Jude Catholic Church and eventually study history and business at St. John's University.
Guglielmone attended Immaculate Conception Seminary in Huntington, N.Y., and was ordained a priest in the Diocese of Rockville Centre on April 8, 1978. He was 32.
Guglielmone served as pastor at St. Martin of Tours in Amityville and at St. Frances de Chantal in Wantagh. He was director of pastoral formation at Immaculate Conception Seminary from 1986-93. He was named an honorary prelate - "monsignor" - in 1996, and from 2004-07 served the Diocese of Rockville Centre as its director of clergy personnel. In 2007, he became rector of St. Agnes Cathedral.
Since his seminary days, Guglielmone has been active in Catholic Boy Scouting. He served as chaplain for the International Catholic Conference of Scouting.
The Associated Press contributed to this article.
Check back for more on this developing story.