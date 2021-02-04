Bishop England High faces $300M lawsuit over windows that let staff watch kids change

MOUNT PLEASANT — A $300 million class-action lawsuit was filed on Feb. 3, alleging "egregious acts" at Bishop England High School in which school officials watched and recorded naked boys and girls in locker rooms until a student uncovered the subterfuge.

The Daniel Island school is run by the Diocese of Charleston, which oversees all Roman Catholic schools and parishes in South Carolina.

The lawsuit, filed in state circuit court in Moncks Corner, claims windows in student locker rooms enabled adults to view the children when they were undressed.

"For at least two decades (since 1998) BEHS students were made and required to disrobe partially or fully, exposing themselves in locker rooms controlled by Defendants BEHS and the Diocese," the 27-page lawsuit claims. "Each of the locker rooms (boys and girls) were subject to viewing through a large glass window."

The diocese said it is currently reviewing the lawsuit.

Employee arrested, fired

Mount Pleasant lawyer Larry Richter, representing the plaintiffs, said in a news conference on Feb. 4 that the school's sports information director "rather than acting to protect the students, in fact utilized the window existence to exploit the students who he filmed and downloaded to a computer type device belonging to BEHS.”

But a student uncovered the hidden window. “A student at BEHS later used the device, found offensive images and reported it,” Richter said.

The sports information director, Jeffrey Alan Scofield, was arrested in May 2019 and charged with voyeurism. Scofield, who graduated from the school in 2004, had been the sports information director for five years. He was fired soon after his arrest.

He pleaded guilty to one count of voyeurism and a second voyeurism charge was dropped, records show. He was sentenced to two years in prison, which was suspended to 18 months of probation. He was ordered to register as a sex offender and undergo mental-health treatment.

Scofield told a judge at his bond hearing in May 2019 that his actions were a one-time occurrence and “a very, very poor use of judgement.”

“While I definitely understand the severity of what I did, I can assure you … that the video never did go anywhere else,” Scofield said.

At that hearing, a Charleston police victim advocate said the victims’ families were shocked that a trusted staff member had recorded their children.

“A teenager should be focusing on academics and other after-school activities,” the advocate said, reading a letter from one of the victim’s families. “They should not have to worry about a grown man videotaping them for his sick pleasure.”

The window

Hours after the allegations against Scofield went public, the window he filmed through was boarded up, and Principal Patrick Finneran said in an email to parents that the apertures would be permanently covered.

According to the lawsuit, it was the first privacy shield that the school had enacted beyond plastic blinds that could be opened from the offices.

Richter, a BEHS graduate himself, says he's never seen another locker room with windows installed, and hasn't heard a "satisfactory" explanation from the school as to why they chose to build the panes into the new school.

The school, located on Daniel Island, was designed and built in the late 1990s. It houses three locker rooms, Richter said, each with a window — about 4 by 4 feet — built into the cinderblock wall between the changing area and a staff office.

Each window is visible from within, but students can't see through the blinds, Richter said. It's unclear who designed or signed off on the plan.

Who can sue

While some of the students who were identified from recordings have been contacted individually, Richter thinks thousands of former students and their families should be eligible.

He's trying to certify two different groups to go forward with class-action litigation: anyone who's paid tuition to the school while the windows were in place, and anyone who's had to use the locker rooms during that time.

By Richter's calculations, the school has brought in about $156,000 since the 1998 school year. Enrolled students, as well as athletes visiting for games, would be included in the second group and are asking for about $150,000 in damages.

History of sex abuse cases

The diocese has faced several sex-abuse accusations dating to the 1950s and 1960s, with victims accusing priests and parochial school employees of abuse. In several cases, victims also blamed church authorities for ignoring warning signs and, in at least one instance recorded in court documents, retaliating against a survivor who spoke out.

The diocese has a publicly available list of 45 names of South Carolina priests who have credible allegation of child sexual misconduct — three more than what was released in 2019.

None of the persons named still serves as priest.

Bishop Robert E. Guglielmone said in 2019 the list was released "in the spirit of transparency" and hoped publishing the names would bring healings to victims and their families.

Guglielmone submitted resignation for retirement in December on his 75th birthday, as required by the Vatican. His final year as bishop included fending off a lawsuit filed in New York in 2019 that alleged Guglielmone sexually abused an 8-year-old boy while pastoring in New York in the late 1970s.

Guglielmone denied those accusations and said the Roman Catholic Church headquarters had cleared him any wrongdoing.

The Missouri-based Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests said the legal system — not the church — should determine the legitimacy of the claims.

