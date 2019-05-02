An employee at Bishop England High School on Daniel Island is facing voyeurism charges for allegedly filming male students as they changed in a locker room, authorities said.
Charleston police arrested 32-year-old Jeffrey Alan Scofield after school administrators contacted officers Wednesday morning about videos discovered on an electronic device.
Detectives identified two juvenile male victims. Their families have been contacted, police said.
Scofield was a staff member in the athletic department, said Maria Aselage, a spokeswoman for the Diocese of Charleston. He had worked at the high school for five years.
Diocesan officials said Thursday they were in the process of terminating Scofield.
The resident of Orvin Street in North Charleston faces two counts of voyeurism. For the first-time offense, voyeurism is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of up to three years behind bars.
Scofield is held in the Berkeley County jail awaiting a bond hearing Thursday evening.
State Law Enforcement Division records show he has no prior convictions in South Carolina. The Diocese said all full-time employees and volunteers who have contact with children are screened through background checks and attend "safe environment training."
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police investigators at 843-720-2487 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
Anyone in need of pastoral care is also encouraged to contact Louisa Storen, the Diocese’s victim assistance coordinator, at 800-921-8122.