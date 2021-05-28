Biologists urge boaters to watch out for manatees, shorebirds during Memorial Day weekend

Wildlife biologists are asking people to watch out for manatees and shorebirds as they enjoy South Carolina's waterways this Memorial Day weekend.

Several coastal birds and marine animals nest, feed and raise their young along the Palmetto State's coast. But disturbances from people, pets and boats can pose hazards.

According to Audubon South Carolina, some beachgoers are often surprised to learn there are numerous species nesting on the state's beaches in areas above where the high tide breaches, including threatened birds like Wilson's plovers, American oystercatchers and black skimmers.

"It's extremely important that beachgoers give these birds the space they need to thrive, particularly during the crowded Memorial Day weekend holiday," said Allyssa Zebrowski, the coastal stewardship coordinator at Audubon South Carolina.

Coastal birds are often frightened away from their nests when dogs or humans come too close. Audubon said these animals spend all summer tending and protecting the nests, and when they are scared away, they leave their eggs and chicks vulnerable to threats such as overheating, predation and being crushed underfoot by unaware people.

There are several ways people can make beaches safer for birds. Nesting birds should be given at least 100 feet of space, and pets should be kept away from wildlife and the posted nesting areas.

Audubon is asking boaters to be mindful of beach and island closures designed to protect vulnerable bird populations and to not land boats too close to roped-off areas.

Nolan Schillerstrom, the coastal program associate at Audubon South Carolina, said coastal bird populations are in crisis and really need the help of humans this year.

"It's as easy as being mindful and giving them sufficient space from you and your furry friends when you're out enjoying our beaches, sandbars and islands," Schillerstrom said.

In addition to birds, manatees are often found in South Carolina's coastal waters between May and November. These marine mammals can reach around 10 feet in length and weigh up to a ton.

Manatees are prone to collisions with boaters in shallow waters around docks and at the edge of marshes where they feed.

Erin Weeks, a spokeswoman for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, said manatees use tidal creeks for most of their foraging, but they also use open oceans sometimes, especially for migration.

In the Lowcountry, manatees are frequently seen in areas like the Cooper River.

"They're just following the food," Weeks said. "They can survive in fresh water and salt water. So they'll go wherever they're finding good eats, basically."

Plant matter is their food of choice.

The DNR said staying alert, following safe boating practices and using lower speeds in these areas can reduce the risk of collisions with manatees.

It is illegal to hunt, play with or harass the mammals, including touching, providing water to or attempting to feed them, the DNR said. Those convicted at the federal level can be fined up to $50,000 and/or a year in prison.

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, feeding and watering manatees encourages them to spend time at the docks and marinas, which also makes them more susceptible to boat strikes.

Weeks said biologists are unsure how many manatees are in South Carolina, but data shows that boat strikes are the No. 1 cause of death for the animals in the state.

"It makes sense," Weeks said. "They're very large, they hang out in small creeks, and those are oftentimes the same places people enjoy boating."

DNR said boaters should look around for manatees before starting the boat's motor and watch for large swirls or "footprints" in the water that could be caused by the animals diving away from the boat.

Boaters should also heed slow speed and no-wake zones, plus manatee warning signs, especially around docks. Caution is encouraged in shallow water and along marsh edges.

The public can report manatee sightings and provide photographs to DNR online. People should immediately report injured or dead manatees by calling 800-922-5431.