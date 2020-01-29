You don’t have to be a TV meteorologist caught in a repeated time loop to know what’s coming next.

Bill Murray was filming a Jeep commercial last week in Woodstock, Ill.

Where most of his beloved movie “Groundhog Day” was filmed in 1992.

And Groundhog Day this year just happens to fall on Feb. 2, Super Bowl Sunday.

Though Jeep officials won’t confirm it, seeing Murray at some point during the FOX telecast of Sunday night’s Kansas City Chiefs-San Francisco 49ers game is as likely as a touchdown.

Murray, a Lowcountry resident and part-owner of minor league baseball’s Charleston RiverDogs, was shooting scenes at the Square in Woodstock on Saturday, per the local Northwest Herald.

“It’s like déjà vu,” Woodstock business owner Gregg Hanson told the Northwest Herald’s Cassie Buchman.

Released in 1993, “Groundhog Day” is about Phil Connors’ transformation from a cynical Pittsburgh meteorologist on an assignment he hates to a charming renaissance man.

Connors wakes up day after day to the same Sonny & Cher song, “I Got You Babe,” playing on his hotel clock radio.

Woodstock takes its faux role as Groundhog Day haven Punxsutawney, Pa. There is an annual festival, and plaques commemorate “Ned’s Corner” (where Murray’s character repeatedly sees old high school buddy Ned Ryerson) and the spot where Connors steps into a puddle (it says “Bill Murray stepped here”).

Other “Groundhog Day” stars include Gaffney native Andie McDowell and Chris Elliott.

