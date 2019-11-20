County sales tax programs from 2008 and 2014, as well as funding from the S.C. Department of Transportation, have contributed millions of dollars to resurfacing, paving and improving intersections.

The 2008 sales tax collected $206 million to partially go toward road projects. The 2014 sales tax was approved for a period of seven years or until $230 million is collected.

"The Transportation Sales Tax programs passed by voters in 2008 and 2014 have funded projects critical to the meeting the transportation needs of Berkeley County," County Supervisor Johnny Cribb said. "More work remains, but the programs have been a great success and our citizens should be congratulated for their support."

While a lot of projects have been completed, there are still some ambitious changes on the horizon.

Major projects from 2008 and 2014 sales tax programs that have been completed

The first phase of Clements Ferry Road widening from Interstate 526 to Jack Primus Road was completed Aug. 30. The project cost $46.1 Million ($23.1 million federal funds, $23 million sales tax).

College Park Road widening south to U.S. Highway 17A was completed in fall of 2016. The project cost $40.7 million ($8.5 million federal funds, $32.2 million sales tax).

Improvements to U.S. 17A were completed alongside Cypress Gardens renovations during summer 2019. It was funded by $5 million in sales tax.

Sheep Island Parkway/Interstate 26 interchange and I-26 widening project completed May 2018. Total project cost was $82 million.

Completed intersection projects

Old Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road

Henry Brown Boulevard and Tanner Ford Boulevard

North Highway 17A and S.C. Highway 41

Murray Boulevard and Hanahan Road

Murray Drive at Yeamans Hall Road

Daniel Island Drive at Seven Farms Road

Completed resurfacing and paving projects

Jedburg Road from U.S. 176 to County Line was resurfaced for $4.9 million.

S.C. 6 was resurfaced for $4.4 million.

Old Highway 52 east of U.S. 52 to U.S. 52 in Strawberry completed for $5.8 million.

S.C. 45 from Edgewater Road to St. Stephen completed for $5.5 million.

S.C. 6 from Pinopolis Road to the CSX railroad cost $1.3 million.

Black Tom Road resurfaced from U.S. 176 to the Black Tom Extension cost $2.1 million.

Dr. Evans Road from Hardpinch Road to the end resurfaced for $1.8 million.

Mudville Road from U.S. 176 to Ranger Drive resurfaced for $1.2 million.

Hoodtown Road from U.S. 17A to Schurlknight Road resurfaced for $1.6 million.

So far, 23 dirt and gravel roads have been paved at a cost of $12.3 million.

Overall, DOT spent $1.8 million to date on 30 roads totaling 17 miles.

What is left to finish?

The first phase of the Henry Brown Boulevard Extension from Red Bank Road to Liberty Hall Road is expected to be complete on Nov. 30. The second phase from Liberty Hall Road to Old Mt. Holly Road will start receiving bids in 2020.

An extension of Railroad Avenue will start receiving bids in 2020.

The second phase of the Clements Ferry Road widening from Jack Primus Road to S.C. 41 will start receiving bids in 2020.

Construction at the Jedburg Road/I-26 interchange has a completion date of November 2021.

A 2,000-foot portion of Nexton Parkway is expected to be complete by June 2020.

Widening project of U.S. 176 from U.S. 17A to Nexton Parkway will receive bids in 2020.

Bids for a roundabout and pedestrian bridge at Royle Road at Sangaree Parkway will go out in 2020.

Bids to improve the intersection at Foster Creek Road and Tanner Ford Boulevard will go out in 2021.

Resurfacing on S.C. 402 from Turnaround Court to S.C. 41 is expected to be complete by Nov. 30.

At least 59 county dirt and gravel roads totaling 19 miles are expected to be resurfaced.