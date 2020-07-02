Big fireworks shows fizzle out this year, so roadside stand, store sales expected to boom

Watching colorful pyrotechnics explode against a night sky is a time-honored tradition to celebrate America's independence each year.

But not in 2020.

Every major municipality in the Charleston area and many others across the state have canceled their annual fireworks displays for the Fourth of July, a move that could prove a boon to the roadside stands that pop up in June each year.

The coronavirus pandemic and the threat of spreading the disease further is causing municipalities to avoid bringing together large groups to watch the sky light up in a kaleidoscope of colors against the darkness of night.

Folly Beach, Isle of Palms, North Charleston, Sullivan's Island and Patriots Point won't host events this year, joining other cities and towns in abandoning the tradition.

As the cancellations of Independence Day celebrations multiple, the American Pyrotechnics Association estimates only a handful of the usual 16,000 fireworks shows will be held this year.

"Normally, there are so many shows that we don't keep up with them all, but this year we are gathering a list," said Julie Heckman, executive director of the Bethesda, Md.-based trade group. "It's about three dozen, but it keeps changing because communities keep cancelling events."

Heckman called the cancellations brought on by the pandemic "devastating to the professional industry."

"They have had no income since New Year's Eve," she said. "They have lost every sporting event, festival, concert and now the Fourth of July. For the first time in their lives, they are sitting around in what is typically the busiest time of year with nothing to do."

The trade group is asking Congress for $175 million in loans to help professional fireworks companies make it until next year. With display fireworks ordered sometimes a year in advance, companies are left with millions of pounds of explosives that have to be stored safely until next year, Heckman said.

Some big shows are planned, such as the Friday event at Mount Rushmore where President Donald Trump is expected for a ticket-only event. Also, Heckman said Macy's is sponsoring an event in New York City that will be televised.

And while professional vendors will mostly sit out this year's celebration, the consumer industry of fireworks stores and pop-up stands is expected to do a booming business.

"For the backyard consumer, this will be beyond a banner year," Heckman said.

Kevin Carpenter of Fireworks Masters in Mount Pleasant said he's ready.

Back in January, as he saw events unfolding in China with the novel coronavirus, he ordered extra fireworks since July Fourth falls on Saturday this year.

"I budgeted for a 50 percent increase in sales," he said. "Sales are always bigger when it falls on the weekend."

And they pick up dramatically after July 1.

"The general rule of thumb is on July 2 you should be saying, 'I have too much inventory,' and on July 3 be saying, 'I hope I have enough to get through tomorrow,' " Carpenter said.

Carpenter operates two locations in Mount Pleasant, in front of Aldi supermarket on Johnnie Dodds Boulevard and another at the Market at Oakland Shopping Center in the northern part of town. But he said there are plenty of other vendors in East Cooper and even more throughout the Charleston area.

"We are expecting a big increase in sales," he said. "My phone starting ringing in May and people were asking when I would be opening this year. People have been pent up in their homes, and everything is not back the way it was, so they are looking for something to do safely outdoors."

He has noticed some neighborhood homeowners coming together to buy in bulk for what he called "cul-de-sac displays."

"They are calling me up and going online and wanting big orders," Carpenter said. "They are spending $1,000 in one shot."

Carpenter, who works in credit card sales and has been selling fireworks since 2014, donates a portion of his pyrotechnic proceeds to a couple of different Boy Scout troops in Mount Pleasant each year. He also makes a monetary donation to the Coastal Carolina Council of Boy Scouts.

Customers will notice masks and hand sanitizer available at Carpenter's stands, and he is marking off social distancing lines for shoppers, as well.

"I want everyone to feel safe," he said.

At Ohio-based Phantom Fireworks, the company is promoting safety along with the predicted surge in consumer sales.

"Retail indicators show that at-home fireworks use will sharply increase amid the global pandemic crowd restrictions and cancellation of public shows," said Bill Weimer, company vice president.

The company, whose nearest store to Charleston is in Myrtle Beach, urges shoppers not to wait until the last minute to buy fireworks so they can avoid large crowds. It, too, will exercise proper health protocols and monitor social distancing and store sanitizing.

"Even though this Fourth of July will be very different in communities throughout the country, we are excited to help Americans celebrate this national holiday by ensuring that customers can enjoy our product safely — while shopping and using our products," Weimer said.