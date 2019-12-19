After months of heated back-and-forth, the Charleston County School Board has officially approved the final round of sweeping “mission critical” changes designed to overhaul education and promote diversity across the county — but some of the details remain fuzzy.

From a West Ashley middle school merger to new entrance requirements at elite magnet schools, many of the changes are set to be in place before August, but it's unclear how they will be implemented.

This has been a point of contention for some parents, who’ve argued that specific, detailed plans and supporting research should have been publicly released before the board made any changes.

But that’s not how the process works, said board member Priscilla Jeffery.

“Every teacher that stands in front of every classroom stands there and has to tweak a lesson plan. That's what we do in education,” Jeffrey said. “Why would you plan something that was going to get voted down? (District officials) were waiting, they've been waiting.”

Board member Todd Garrett agreed, and sympathized with parents' concerns.

“It all comes down to your child and how it affects them and unless there are details, it makes parents worried,” he said.

A narrow window

The district’s school-choice application period typically opens around late January and stays open for a month. That's the time window when parents can apply to send their children to schools other than what they are zoned for.

By the time the staff has finished ironing out policies and by the time they communicate it to the public, it will be too late, said Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston.

Stavrinakis is one of 10 members of the Charleston County legislative delegation moving forward with legislation aimed at intercepting some of the board’s decisions.

“My feeling is they're wasting their time, because they're not going to go forward with this and their time would be better spent recalibrating engaging the community with a fresh start and doing this the right way,” Stavrinakis said. “No one is telling them on the delegation, 'You don't need to make changes.' No one is telling them that the status quo is OK for kids trapped in failing schools. No one. It's just a matter of what you propose and how you propose it.”

Others have argued that delaying decisions is a disservice to the Charleston County students who face extreme achievement gaps, especially for those living in high-poverty areas.

“I'm at a position where we cannot wait anymore,” said Dot Scott, president of the Charleston Branch NAACP. “We have got to do something. While it’s not perfect, we have got to do something.”

After the board approved the latest round of changes Monday, district staff snapped into action, said Executive Director of Elementary Learning Community Michelle Simmons.

“We're in the very first week of this being a reality. We're still in the planning stages,” Simmons said.

The specific plans for all schools affected by the changes will be finalized as soon as possible, said district spokesman Andy Pruitt.

"January is your critical month," Pruitt said.

This means it’s crunch time for district staff to figure out how the board’s motions, many of which do not provide specific details on implementation, will actually play out in schools.

“We have about a month. Is it ideal? No. But that’s where we are,” Simmons said.

Outreach at Buist

Simmons said district staff has already been working on some initiatives and will continue working on the plans after the holidays.

This means engagement with parents, teachers, staff and students via “work groups.”

The district will host one of these work groups on Jan. 27 to discuss the changes to Buist Academy for Advanced Studies.

Starting next year, no new K-2 students will be added at the elite countywide magnet school downtown. By 2023-24, these grades will be completely phased out, leaving Buist strictly as a school for grades 3-8.

Next year, grades 3-6 will be expanded by one class per grade, opening up about 100 new seats. For 2020-21 only, priority for these spots will be for students scoring above the 75th percentile on MAP reading and math tests who are also zoned for a Charleston County elementary school with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher.

Some parents have pointed out that students “zoned for” high-poverty schools could also include wealthy families that choose to send their students to private schools.

“It's a valid question and concern,” Simmons said. “That's why I talked about how important it is going to be for us to get in front of this in terms of making sure families who should be considered are considered.”

This includes beefing up the district’s outreach efforts to recruit students from the high-poverty areas.

“Our goal and intention moving forward would be the outreach. How do we make Buist Academy an option for families who previously thought it wasn't an option for them? That's going to take some work on our part,” Simmons said.

There are 237 second- through fifth-graders who meet this entrance criteria that attend schools with a poverty index of 80 percent or higher, according to fall 2019 MAP scores, Pruitt said.

Memminger's transition

Another contentious board decision was a plan to convert Memminger Elementary, a high-poverty school on Beaufain Street, into a countywide magnet with an advanced K-5 academic component.

The school’s attendance zone will remain in place, and students in Constituent District 20 will receive seating priority. Students can choose to matriculate directly into Buist in third grade if they meet eligibility criteria, set to be established by the start of the 2020 school year.

Some worry this new advanced academic component will operate as a “school within a school.”

Simmons said, this is not the case. All of the students in the advanced academic component will be in the same classrooms as other students, she said.

Memminger’s teachers will complete gifted and talented training so that they can differentiate instruction for different types of students in the same classroom, Simmons said.

“The entire school will have advanced students in every class. So once you get into the classroom, and the teachers really get a good sense through screenings through pre-tests, we will have a good handle on who's ready to move and accelerate, who is on grade level, who might be below grade level, so it's no discernment on who gets to participate or not in terms of classroom instruction,” she said. “Everybody will have access to advance programming event studies, advanced units, because every teacher will have the skill set, the training and the materials needed to deliver instruction.”

Outreach efforts, both for Memminger and other elementary schools, will continue through February, Simmons said.

The district has not finalized its communication strategy to relay details on the changes, Pruitt said. It will eventually be on the district’s website. In the meantime, he encouraged parents to check with their child’s school to make sure the contact info on file is correct.

The next board meeting is on Jan. 13, where the board will likely get an update on potential third-party partnerships.