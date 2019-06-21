Charleston County's public school problems have been clear for years: Many North Charleston schools are low-performing; downtown Charleston schools often lack racial diversity; parents in West Ashley and elsewhere aren't comfortable sending their children to the school closest to home.
On Monday, the county's School Board is scheduled to meet all day long, both to review planning work done to address those challenges and to set goals to address those challenges — a milestone in the larger debate about big changes that could come soon.
"The energy is very high as to how we’re about to approach and look at education in Charleston County School District," School Board Chair the Rev. Eric Mack said. "Monday begins the deep-diving conversation as to what the community sees the critical need and action within their local areas.”
While the meeting is set to start at 8:30 a.m., the mission critical presentations are set to begin from 10:15 a.m. and will focus on the Charleston peninsula, West Ashley (10:45 a.m.), Johns and Wadmalaw islands (11:15 a.m.) and North Charleston (11:45 a.m.).
At 1 p.m., after a lunch break, board members are expected to set goals and hear recommendations from Superintendent Gerrita Postlewait and top district staff.
"I’ll be open and honest. There is a great possibility of schools combining," Mack said. "We know with greater numbers in schools we can offer more resources, more lines of services. It’s real hard to do that in very small schools, but when we have a larger number, we’re able to offer more.”
Meanwhile, some changes already are under way, such as the district's recent decision to double the size of the incoming kindergarten class at Buist Academy, a popular magnet school for grades K through 8 in downtown Charleston.
Buist parents have learned of the decision but not its ramifications beyond the 2019-20 school year, and that has frustrated some, such as Ami Calhoun, who has two elementary school-age children there.
"The Buist parents are pretty upset. A lot of being upset stems from not having answers, not having plans," she said. "All we want to do is know what’s going on."
Krissie Axon, a Buist parent and former head of the Buist Academy Foundation, said she is among a group of many parents both surprised by the change and frustrated by what they see as a lack of communication of what it means going forward.
“We’ve been told nothing, which I guess is my biggest frustration," Axon said. "There’s been zero communication from anybody as to what’s going on. There are so many rumors.”
A draft of the district's board goals and directives includes a list of "bold recommendations" for at least 10 schools, and it mentions expanding Buist without lowering its rigor or expectations and possibly ending its status as a countywide magnet.
Some parents have shared an email from Postlewait who said Monday's meeting won't include any agenda items pertaining to Buist.
"Buist will expand. The Board will determine how best to do that by next December," her email said. "There will be opportunity for community input before a recommendation goes to the board."
It's not the only school that could see a big change. The same list would convert Mary Ford Elementary into an early childhood center and send its elementary students to other nearby schools.
Peppermill Elementary could be changed into a center to help students who are learning English as a second language.
The Charleston County School of the Arts could see its middle or high school students moved to another campus; it currently shares a campus with the Academic Magnet High School.
Mack said that after Monday's meeting he's "sure there will be real, more detailed questions as to what the next steps are going to be."
Mack said School Board members intend to reach out to small groups in the county's school communities to discuss the new goals set Monday "and how we're moving forward."
"We’re helping the community to get a better understanding of what we’re trying to accomplish," he added. "We feel like we can do that better in smaller settings.”