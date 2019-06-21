If You Go

The Charleston County School Board will meet Monday starting at 8:30 a.m. at the Charleston County School of the Arts Auditorium, 5109-B Enterprise St. in North Charleston.

The meeting is expected to begin with personnel and contractual discussions behind closed doors but is set to reopen to the public around 9:10 a.m., according to the agenda.

The board's discussion on mission critical community recommendations is expected to begin around 10:15 a.m.

It's expected to end around 3:45 p.m. (with a lunch break between 12:15-1 p.m.)