Many questions remain about the latest broad list of potential changes to Charleston County public schools.

The Charleston County School Board will vote on these changes at the upcoming committee of the whole meeting Monday.

Here's what we know so far about some of the major proposals.

The information below has been compiled from the district's press release, the Nov. 11 board meeting agenda and insight from board members.

Partial magnets

The district is recommending an overhaul of partial magnet schools across the county. Some schools would lose their partial magnet status entirely, while others would be converted to constituent magnets.

Constituent magnets usually have a defined attendance zone. Additional seats are allocated to students living outside the attendance zone but within the constituent district.

The partial magnet status of James B. Edwards Elementary, Jerry Zucker Middle and Mitchell Elementary would be eliminated.

The partial magnet status of Haut Gap Middle would be eliminated. It would become an advanced studies constituent magnet for District 9 and eligible District 3 students. Preference would be given to District 9 students, who typically attend schools on Johns Island.

The partial magnet status of Sullivan's Island Elementary would be eliminated by 2021.

Laing Middle would lose its partial magnet status. It would be converted to a constituent magnet for students who live in constituent districts for St. James Santee and Mount Pleasant.

The district would analyze the impact of eliminating the partial magnet component at St Andrews School of Math & Science by 2021.

North Charleston Creative Arts Elementary and Jennie Moore Elementary would lose their partial magnet status. They would be transitioned to constituent magnets with attendance zones for students living in constituent districts for North Charleston and Mount Pleasant, respectively.

E.B. Ellington Elementary would be converted from a partial magnet to a constituent magnet for students living in the St. Paul's constituent district.

All students attending partial magnets would be grandfathered through the end of the 2020-21 school year with transportation provided.

North Charleston (Constituent District 4)

Mary Ford Elementary School would be transitioned to a full-scale early childhood and family engagement center.

A new Ladson Elementary School would be built at a new site through a 2020 penny sales tax extension. The old campus would be renovated and converted into another early childhood and family engagement center.

Lambs, Hunley Park and W.B. Goodwin elementary schools would be combined at a renovated Lambs campus constructed through the penny sales tax program. While the new school is being built, students would attend Hunley Park and Goodwin. Either the Hunley Park or the Goodwin campus would be renovated to house a third early childhood and family engagement center in North Charleston.

New admissions criteria would be created for Academic Magnet High School. The "top two" program that admits the top two students from every CCSD middle school who meet admissions criteria would continue. Up to 30 percent of the seats would be offered to students who meet admissions criteria and also attend a middle school in Charleston County that has a poverty index of 80 percent or higher. All remaining applicants would be rank-ordered by criteria score to fill available seats. This plan has changed from a previous version presented to board members last month.

Downtown Charleston (Constituent District 20)

The grade structure and enrollment process at Buist Academy for Advanced Studies would change. The school would shift from a K-8 grade school to a 3-8 grade school. No new K-2 students would be added next year, and grades K-2 would be phased out by the 2023-24 school year. Grades 3-6 would be expanded by one class per grade beginning next year.

Memminger Elementary would transition from a partial magnet to a countywide magnet. Priority would be given to District 20 students. All students currently attending Memminger would be grandfathered in. A new advanced academic component would be phased in for kindergarten through second-grade students, starting in the 2020-21 school year. In 2023-24, eligible third graders from the K-2 advanced program would be served in the school's advanced academic program or could apply to Buist.

West Ashley (Constituent District 10)

An advanced academic program would be created at West Ashley High School through a partnership with the College of Charleston. As soon as they are ready to do so, students would begin enrolling in college-level coursework. Eligible students from Burke High School would attend the program for half or full days while remaining enrolled at Burke. Transportation would be provided.

Two West Ashley middle schools would be consolidated by putting all sixth graders at West Ashley Middle and all seventh and eighth graders at C.E. Williams Middle.

Johns Island (Constituent District 9)

Haut Gap Elementary would return to a middle school for sixth- through eighth-graders. Fifth-grade students would remain at their respective elementary schools. Haut Gap would also transition from a partial magnet to a constituent magnet.

A new elementary school would be built on Johns Island through the 2020 penny sales tax extension.

St. Paul's (Constituent District 23)

Minnie Hughes Elementary and E.B. Ellington Elementary would be combined on the Ellington campus beginning with the 2020-21 school year.